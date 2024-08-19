Dolphin Dsicovery Punta Cana Announces Exciting August Activities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana, has announced a month full of unforgettable experiences with various exciting activities and unique shows throughout August.

- said Jesus Sanchez, General Manager of Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana, a dolphin habitat belonging to The Dolphin Company family, has announced a month full of unforgettable experiences with various exciting activities and unique shows throughout August. In the first week of the month, Dolphin Discovery hosted an exclusive anime event where visitors participated in cosplay contests and enjoyed anime-inspired moments in a dreamy tropical setting. This past weekend, a vibrant Pool Party filled with music and fun. A foam party will highlight the weekend of August 17th and 18th, offering visitors a unique poolside experience.On Saturday, August 17th, in addition to the foam party, there will be an educational presentation where guests can learn more about the beautiful swim with dolphins in Punta Cana programs and their fascinating marine world. It promises to be one of the top events in Punta Cana. On August 24th and 25th, guests can experience an adrenaline-filled adventure on one of the Caribbean's most impressive slides, featuring thrilling twists and exciting drops in a fun-filled aquatic environment. Beyond the slide, the park offers various attractions, relaxation areas for everybody, and activities in Punta Cana All-inclusive .Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana wrapped up the month of events with live music reaching new heights with DJ Mike's performance. With contagious energy and a distinctive style, DJ Mike will create an electrifying atmosphere on Saturday, August 31st, and Sunday, September 1st, captivating attendees with his sets and mixes for an unparalleled party experience.“We are always innovating to provide new experiences for international visitors discovering the destination and our local guests who have become a cornerstone of our festivities and events. From pool parties to educational events and a giant slide, Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana brings something new to enjoy every weekend,” said Jesus Sanchez, General Manager of Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana.Here is the full schedule of events in Punta Cana at Dolphin Discovery Downtown this month:Anime Event + Water Park - August 3rd and 4thPool Party + 2X1 Cocktails - August 10th and 11thWater Park + Free Adults - August 16thDolphin Educational Presentation + Foam Party - August 17thFoam Party - August 18thGiant Slide + Water Park - August 24th and 25thWater Park + DJ Mike's Live - August 24th and 25thWater Park - September 1stReservations are essential to attend Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana at +1 866-393-5158, either by phone or via WhatsApp. Locals receive a special discount when they attend events by presenting a valid ID.

Public Relations Department

The Dolphin Company

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Dolphin Discovery Downtown Punta Cana