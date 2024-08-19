Heffernan Insurance Brokers Expands Women Empowered (WE) Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has expanded its Women Empowered (WE) program by establishing a formal mentorship program, sponsoring networking opportunities, and focusing on career development and training.

Since its inception in early 2022, the WE group has worked to foster a culture of inclusiveness and belonging among the women at Heffernan. WE's mission to promote positive change, confidence, and leadership in the workplace remains steadfast. While significant progress has been made, women still face challenges that hinder their advancement within organizations.

"Working alongside my fellow female colleagues and seeing the positive changes from our Women Empowered group has been an honor and a privilege," said Kelsey Becker, Project and Operations Manager and Co-Chair. "While there is more work to be done, the WE group will continue to support and celebrate the achievements of women at Heffernan."

With a workforce that is over 70 percent female, Heffernan deeply values the strength that diversity brings to its organization and is committed to hiring and promoting more women.

"The mentorship program is incredibly powerful for both the mentor and mentee," said Kate Grasman, Chief Information Officer. "It is an inspiring group of women and men that participate, and the sharing of stories, ways of working, and ideas helped me connect better throughout all of Heffernan beyond my function."

Leticia Trevino, Chief Operations Officer and Co-Chair, adds, "I'm proud of our work to empower and uplift the incredible women in our organization. Our mission is more than just a statement-it's a commitment to creating a supportive environment where every woman can flourish, both personally and professionally. By fostering growth, sharing knowledge, and creating a safe space we are not just building stronger careers but also a stronger community."

The WE group is proud to have grown the mentorship program by 114% in participants from 2022 to 2024. Continued investment in career development and training is crucial, and Heffernan plans to keep curating events that empower and inspire. WE strives for everyone to feel heard, valued, respected, and have a true sense of belonging so Heffernan employees can thrive.

