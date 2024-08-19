Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Piping Coupling Product (TLS-591)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick-connection device for the joining of new piping installations or repair work," said an inventor, from
Altamonte Spring, Fla., "so I invented the LIN - SADDLE. My design would greatly enhance a worker's ability to add a new pipe in a different direction without having to separate the existing piping for attachment."
The patent-pending invention provides a connection of any new pipe to any existing piping configuration. In doing so, it eliminates the need to separate the current existing pipe lines. As a result, it increases efficiency, and it could help reduce labor and material costs. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for building construction contractors, utility service providers, pipe-laying personnel, professional plumbers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.
