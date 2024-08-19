HOCS Consulting Implements Marketing Partnership With Marketopia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Brooklyn-Based MSP Aims to Expand Reach

- Richard SinnreichBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HOCS Consulting , a leading provider of innovative solutions, proudly announces its partnership with Marketopia , a global provider of marketing and lead generation, exclusively for companies. This strategic alliance marks a significant step forward in HOCS Consulting's commitment to elevating its market presence and boosting its business growth.HOCS Consulting has established itself as a well-respected industry leader known for its innovative IT solutions and commitment to excellence. Marketopia, recognized for its expertise in lead generation and strategic, growth-minded marketing solutions for the tech space, is the perfect match for HOCS Consulting's vision.Key objectives of the HOCS Consulting and Marketopia partnership include:Market Expansion: The partnership will facilitate entry into new markets and demographics, allowing HOCS Consulting to reach a wider audience and strengthen its position as an MSP industry leader.Enhanced Customer and Prospect Experience: Marketopia will bring fresh and creative perspectives to HOCS Consulting's acquisition and retention marketing efforts."We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Marketopia,” said Richard Sinnreich, CEO of HOCS Consulting.“The partnership is not just a business collaboration; It's a commitment to delivering excellence and value to our customers.”This relationship comes at a time when businesses across industries are seeking integrated solutions to enhance their market presence and customer relationships. The alliance between HOCS Consulting and Marketopia is well-positioned to meet these demands.About HOCS ConsultingHOCS Consulting is a full-service managed service provider serving organizations throughout the United States. Since 1991, we have been providing innovative, personalized solutions in managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and more. HOCS Consulting is best known for its reputation for excellence, integrity and always doing what's best for our clients. To learn more, visit their website or call 866-246-4627.About MarketopiaMarketopia is the global marketing powerhouse for MSPs, vendors and other tech companies committed to growth. Founded by professionals from the channel, Marketopia specializes in innovative lead-generation solutions that get results. We offer marketing, appointment setting, sales enablement, to and through-partner programs and more - all under one roof. To learn more, visit their website or call 844-482-4769 (4U2-GROW).

Richie Sinnreich

HOCS Consulting

+1 866-246-4627

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn