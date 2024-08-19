Women's National Football Conference Unveils New Atlanta Franchise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Women's National Unveils Newest Franchise: The Atlanta Truth

ROWLETT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) is thrilled to announce the official launch of its newest franchise, the Atlanta Truth, set to begin play in April 2025. This new team embodies the city's rich legacy of social change and its pivotal role in the civil rights movement, bringing a powerful presence to the league and the sport.

The name "Atlanta Truth" was thoughtfully selected to honor Atlanta's historic leadership in the fight for justice and equality, where truth has always been a guiding principle. The franchise is owned by Cameron Rhode, a passionate advocate for women's sports and an investor deeply committed to amplifying women's voices. Rhode, who grew up in Alpharetta, GA, is dedicated to advancing the growth of women's sports and fostering social justice.

The team's mascot, an owl, symbolizes wisdom, vigilance, and a strategic approach both on and off the field. The owl's watchful eyes and silent wings reflect the team's commitment to truth, both in gameplay and in its broader community impact.

“The Truth will be more than just a team; it will be a force for good in our community, representing everything that Atlanta stands for,” said Evin Felder, General Manager of the Atlanta Truth.“We're excited to bring this new chapter of women's football to the city and continue Atlanta's legacy of leading the way in sports and social justice.”

The Atlanta Truth will make history in 2025 as the first new franchise to replace a previous team in the same market, marking a significant moment for women's sports. The launch of the Truth comes at a time when interest in women's football is surging, as demonstrated by the WNFC's nearly 2 million streaming viewers this summer-a clear indication of the growing demand for women's sports at both collegiate and professional levels.

Leading the Atlanta Truth on the field will be newly appointed Head Coach Kameron Marks. A seasoned football veteran, Coach Marks began her football career in 2007 with the Chicago Force, playing defensive line and linebacker for 11 seasons. Her distinguished career includes international accolades as an inaugural member of the U.S. Women's Tackle Football National Team, where she earned Defensive MVP honors at the 2017 IFAF Women's World Championship.

The launch of the Atlanta Truth aligns with an electrifying year for women's sports, as trailblazers like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have reshaped the landscape of women's basketball, and record-breaking audiences have turned out to support the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team. Youth participation in girls' sports has reached its highest level since 2013, underscoring the rising influence of women's athletics.

As women's sports are projected to generate over $1 billion in revenue for the first time in history this year, the Atlanta Truth is poised to contribute to this unprecedented growth, driving equity and opportunity in a city that has always been a leader in cultural innovation, entertainment, and sports.

The Atlanta Truth is ready to make its mark in Atlanta-a city synonymous with progress, passion, and keeping it real. Stay tuned as the Truth brings its spirit to the field and strengthens Atlanta's legacy in professional women's football.

