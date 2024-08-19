Australia faces billions in losses due to low iron ore prices, economic slowdown in China

(MENAFN) Australia's economic stability is under significant threat as falling iron ore prices, driven by a weakened Chinese economy, are set to impact the country's budget by billions of dollars. Iron ore, one of Australia's most crucial exports, has seen a sharp decline in prices, dropping by approximately 30 percent since the beginning of the year. This decline has been largely attributed to the ongoing struggles within China's construction sector, which has been hit hard by overcapacity issues and a sluggish property market. The Australian Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, has issued a warning that this rapid decline in iron ore prices, coupled with the broader weakness in China's economy, is a stark reminder that Australia is not insulated from the turbulence of the global economy. The Treasurer's department now projects that this faster-than-expected decline in iron ore prices could reduce Australian tax revenues by about AUSD3 billion (USUSD2 billion) over the next three to four years.



Iron ore has long been a cornerstone of Australia's economy, accounting for 18 percent of the country's total exports last year. It has consistently been a significant contributor to tax revenues and profits for the mining industry, which has played a vital role in Australia's economic growth. However, the recent concerns over China's economic health, particularly its property sector's challenges, have caused a sharp decline in iron ore prices, with a notable drop of over 7 percent just last week. This weakening of China's economy is becoming increasingly evident, with the country's growth figures for the quarter ending in June showing a year-on-year increase of only 4.7 percent, weaker than anticipated. The latest economic indicators released last Thursday suggest that this slowdown is continuing into the third quarter, raising alarms for Australian policymakers and businesses alike.



The ripple effects of China's economic slowdown are already being felt across Australia's mining sector. Shares in Rio Tinto and BHP, two of the world's largest iron ore producers, have plummeted by about 20 percent since the beginning of the year, reflecting the broader market concerns. Australia's central bank governor, Michelle Bullock, has also voiced her concerns, noting that given Australia's heavy reliance on China for its trade, the ongoing developments in China's economy could have significant implications for Australia's trade and overall economic growth. The situation underscores the vulnerability of Australia's economy to external shocks, particularly those originating from its largest trading partner, China, and highlights the need for careful monitoring and potential policy adjustments to mitigate the risks.



