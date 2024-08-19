Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA launches Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% (OTC)
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 19, 2024: Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA (Glenmark) is pleased to announce it has launched1 Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% (OTC); compare to the active ingredient in Pataday®2 Twice Daily Relief.
According to Nielsen® syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks’ period ending July 13, 2024, the Pataday® Twice Daily Relief (OTC) market3 achieved annual sales of approximately $26.4 million*.
Commenting on the launch, Fabio Moreno, Head – OTC Sales & Marketing, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. said, “We are excited to announce the launch of Olopatadine Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1%, addressing the growing demand for a new supplier in this category. This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing high-quality over- the-counter solutions for our customers.”
