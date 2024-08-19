Democratic Party Holds Convention To Officially Choose Harris As Presidential Candidate

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Anvar Jache

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- All eyes will be on the City of Chicago, Illinois, from August 19 to August 22 to witness the Democratic National where Vice Kamala Harris is expected to be announced as the runner for the upcoming US Presidential election next November.

It was previously announced that Harris would likely be the nominee for the race, but according to tradition, the official announcement must be done during the convention.

Harris is expected to deliver a speech during the DNC accepting the nomination, which would put her in a race against Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump on November fifth.

Harris is the first female candidate with African roots ever to be chosen by either the Democratic or the Republican parties and if she won, she would be the first-ever female President of the United States.

According to the convention's official website, the City of Chicago is expected to receive some 50,000 visitors during the event. Some 5,000 delegates will partake in the convention with 1,500 media personnel in addition to around 12,000 volunteers.

The running mate of Harris is Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz.

While the convention is viewed strictly a political affairs, economics play an important part in the whole event with many contractors and workers looking forward to make financial gains.

The convention's website reiterated the Democratic Party's intentions to leave a positive impact on the economy of Chicago, and benefiting all the citizens and dwellers.

Numbers published by the party in 2016 indicated that the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, had host the convention that year, gaining around USD 230.9 million of income. The convention held in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2012 had brought in USD 163.6 million, according to an independent study.

Current President Joe Biden pulled out from the race on July 21 after weeks of internal dispute over his poor performance in the debate against Trump.

Some national polls had shown that Harris had the upper hand against Trump in several key states, especially the swing states, which were considered vital to secure a seat at the White House.

A poll done by the New York Times and Siena College Research Institute had shown strong competition between the two with Harris have two of the swinging states and Trump with also two.

Cook Political Report, a non-partisan analysis institute, claimed at Harris had the upper hand in all seven swinging states expect one; however, the margin was slim.

During the convention, Biden is expected to deliver a speech so as First Lady Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton his spouse Hillary Clinton, the latter who was the 2016 Democratic candidate against Trump.

Former President Barack Obama is also expected to be one of the speakers at the convention. (end)

