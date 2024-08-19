MEPCO invests in new tissue paper production line with USD 91.94M

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Saudi Arabia's Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO) revealed plans to make a substantial investment aimed at boosting its tissue paper production capacity. The company intends to allocate 345 million riyals (approximately USD 91.94 million) towards the development of a new tissue paper production line through its subsidiary, Juzur Company, which focuses on paper tissues and sanitary paper rolls. This investment will be directed at enhancing the production capabilities of the Roots factory, situated in King Abdullah Economic City, and will increase the factory's annual output from 60,000 tons to 120,000 tons. This significant expansion is designed to meet the growing demand for tissue paper products in the market.



According to MEPCO's announcement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, the funding for this expansion project will be sourced from a combination of government financing, bank loans, and contributions from the Public Investment Fund. The project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026, marking a major milestone in MEPCO's strategy to scale up its production capabilities. This development underscores MEPCO's commitment to enhancing its manufacturing operations and addressing the increasing demand for tissue paper products, positioning itself for future growth in the industry.



The planned expansion reflects MEPCO's strategic efforts to strengthen its market position and increase its production capacity. By investing in new production technology and infrastructure, MEPCO aims to improve its operational efficiency and output, ensuring it can meet both current and future market needs. The completion of this project will not only enhance the company’s capabilities but also contribute to the broader economic goals of the region by supporting industrial growth and job creation.



MENAFN19082024000045015682ID1108575826