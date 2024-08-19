Priya Agarwal Hebbar Launches Phase 3 Of Women-Exclusive Night Shift Project At Vedanta Aluminium

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi; 19 August 2024: On India's 78th Independence Day, Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest aluminium producer, has launched Phase Three of Project Shree Shakti, a pioneering initiative to induct women employees into the night shift at its smelter operations in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The latest phase of this project, first of its kind within the state's metals and industry, was launched by Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director of Vedanta Limited and Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc. It will enable women employees to have greater flexibility to work at their preferred hours, and also take on critical roles in core plant operations. The initiative underscores Vedanta Aluminium's commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable workforce, while ensuring their constant safety and wellbeing.



Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc stated "Building an inclusive organisation demands a continuous focus on creating equal opportunities for all. Project Shree Shakti is a step in that direction and has emerged as an enabler of positive transformation within Odisha's industrial landscape. At Vedanta, we remain deeply committed to creating a conducive work environment where every team member, irrespective of gender, can grow and excel."



Project Shree Shakti symbolizes the empowerment and independence that are the bedrock of a 'Viksit Bharat.' By offering women professionals the freedom of flexible working hours, it ensures that they can build and pursue their careers on their own terms. The initiative encompasses inducting women professionals into the night shift across the company's core operations within Odisha, in a safe and trusted work environment. In doing so, the company is helping create additional avenues for women to advance in their careers and take up leadership roles, contributing to a wider shift in equitable access to opportunities for women.



Women employees inducted under the project will manage advanced operational tasks that have been previously undertaken only by male professionals, showcasing their technical expertise. The initiative helps unlock the full potential of women employees by empowering them with the necessary professional skillsets, advanced training opportunities in industrial processes, and exposure to world-class technologies. To ensure a smooth onboarding process for these new employees, Vedanta has also implemented added security and safety measures across its operations in Odisha, including sensitisation sessions for the entire workforce, a specialised squad for overseeing workplace commutes, designated female drivers and more platforms exclusively for women employees to connect with each other.



Soni Kumari, PTM (Pot Tending Machine) operator at Vedanta Aluminium's potline operations in Jharsuguda who was inducted under the first phase of the project shared her experience: "Working under the Shree Shakti Project has been life-changing. The comprehensive work experience I received enabled me to balance my career and studies seamlessly. I gained valuable skills that have made me more independent and confident. This initiative has not only supported my professional growth but also empowered me to pursue my personal goals more effectively".



Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY24. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.





