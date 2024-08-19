Azerbaijan's Aircraft Intensifies Firefighting Efforts In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Following the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the BE-200CS amphibious aircraft from the of Emergency Situations (MES) Aviation Unit, deployed to Turkiye to assist in battling severe forest fires, continues its firefighting operations, Azernews reports citing the MES press service.

The aircraft has been actively engaged in the Muğla-Ula region. Over the past day, it conducted 12 water-dropping missions, releasing a total of 114 tons of water onto the fires.

Firefighting efforts are still underway.