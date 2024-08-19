Email attacks increase, new malware groups highlight pressing security needs

(MENAFN) Acronis has unveiled its H1 2024 Threat Report, revealing alarming trends in cybersecurity, particularly a staggering 293 percent increase in email attacks and the emergence of new malware groups. The report, which draws from data gathered across over one million Windows endpoints in 15 major countries, provides critical insights into the evolving cyber threat landscape and emphasizes the necessity for heightened security measures.



Regionally, the UAE has experienced an 11.7 percent rise in malware detections from January to May 2024, reflecting a broader issue impacting the EMEA region. The MENA region, in particular, is grappling with severe cybersecurity challenges, marked by high malware detection rates and frequent ransomware attacks. Bahrain reported the highest malware detection rate in the region at 63.2 percent in April 2024, followed by Egypt, where 42.6 percent of organizations experienced malware detections. This trend underscores the urgent need for enhanced security protocols across the region. The average cost of a data breach in the Middle East surpassed USD8 million in 2023, highlighting the financial impact of cyber threats.



The report also identifies ransomware as a significant threat to small and medium-sized businesses, especially those in critical sectors like government and healthcare. Notably, Acronis observed the rise of 10 new malware groups in the first quarter of 2024, responsible for 84 cyberattacks globally. Among the top ten active malware groups, Lockbit, Blackpasta, and Play were particularly notable, contributing to 35 percent of the attacks. The increase in ransomware detections, up 32 percent from Q4 2023, emphasizes the growing sophistication and frequency of cyber threats. Irina Artioli from Acronis urges managed service providers to adopt a comprehensive security strategy that includes security awareness training, incident response planning, and advanced endpoint protection solutions such as extended detection and response and two-factor authentication to effectively combat the escalating cyber threat landscape.



