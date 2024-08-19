RTA And Dubai Police Conduct Awareness Training For 550 Bus Drivers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai. Roads and Authority. 19th August 2024:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai recently organised an intensive five-day awareness training course for 550 bus drivers from RTA's Public Transport Agency. The training, conducted at the RTA's Bus Depot of Al Awir, is part of the ongoing collaboration between the two strategic partners, RTA and Dubai Police toward raising traffic safety in Dubai.

Nabeel Yousuf Al Ali, Director of Drivers Affairs at RTA's Public Transport Agency, praised the continuous cooperation between RTA and Dubai Police, highlighting the strategic partnership between the two entities, particularly in matters related to road security and traffic safety across Dubai.

'The strategic partnership and strong relationship between RTA and Dubai Police had significantly enhanced coordination and joint efforts, achieving the targets of Dubai's traffic safety strategy and reducing traffic accident fatalities. This partnership has also contributed to the security of various public transport modes operated by RTA, thanks to the outstanding role of the personnel in the Transport Security Department of Dubai Police.' Said Al Ali.

Explaining the primary goals of the course, Al Ali said:“The course aimed to reduce traffic accidents by increasing awareness of traffic safety, improving drivers' knowledge of traffic rules and the importance of adhering to them, and developing driving skills by emphasising the importance of defensive driving and how to handle emergencies on the roads. It also aimed to enhance drivers' ability to make sound decisions while driving and provide them with up-to-date information on the latest traffic laws and regulations to ensure compliance.”

Brigadier Omar bin Hammad, Director of Al Raffa Police Station, said,“This joint training course with the Roads and Transport Authority is part of the efforts of both parties to enhance traffic safety in Dubai, which has positive impacts in reducing traffic accidents, injuries, and fatalities.

“The continuous education of bus drivers to familiarise them with traffic laws and recent amendments contributes to raising their awareness of this critical legal aspect. Additionally, it enhances traffic culture by facilitating the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and best practices, whether in driving buses, safely handling passenger boarding and alighting, dealing with sudden stops, handling various road conditions, or in mechanical aspects such as ensuring the safety of tyres, brakes, and other elements,” he added.

"These training courses deliver valuable messages to drivers about the importance of adhering to traffic rules and avoiding distractions that could endanger their lives or the lives of others. Traffic safety is the responsibility of all road users, and adherence to traffic laws and regulations reflects the overall level of public awareness," concluded Brigadier Omar bin Hammad.
















