Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has openly criticized the UK government, stating that it has fallen behind other Western allies in providing "real leadership" in the ongoing conflict with Russia. In his address on Friday, Zelensky expressed frustration with the limits placed on Ukraine's long-range military capabilities, which he believes are crucial for addressing strategic challenges in the war, particularly regarding operations in Russia's Kursk Region.



Zelensky emphasized the importance of these long-range capabilities in achieving critical objectives and vowed to push for greater efforts with the United States, United Kingdom, France, and other partners to lift these restrictions. He acknowledged the United Kingdom's past contributions in terms of weaponry, political support, and assistance to Ukrainian society, but noted that progress has recently stalled.



The Ukrainian leader stressed the need for "bold steps" and decisive actions from Western allies to significantly alter the course of the war and move towards a "just peace." This call for increased support is part of Zelensky's broader "peace formula," which has faced skepticism from Moscow. On August 6, Ukraine launched its most significant attack on Russian territory since the conflict's escalation in February 2022. While Western officials have backed Ukraine's efforts, they have denied any prior knowledge or involvement in the operation.

