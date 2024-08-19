Catalyst Clinical Research Again Named One Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CRO makes the list for the fifth consecutive year

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Clinical Research

joined the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for its fifth consecutive year. This year Catalyst earned a spot at 2,740 with 185% growth during the past three years.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000, joining an incredible list of impressive companies. During a period of our global expansion, Catalyst continues to deliver high-quality clinical research services for our clients," says Nik Morton, President and CEO of Catalyst Clinical Research. "Our culture drives our Catalyst teams to support our clients and partners, ultimately helping to serve patients."

Founded in 2013, Catalyst has grown from one North Carolina-based office to ten locations and hundreds of team members around the world. With this rapid growth, Catalyst has maintained a people-first culture, as evidenced by its industry-leading 12-month retention rate of 91% and an employee engagement rate of 96% in the most recent calendar year.



Complete Inc. 5000 results, including company profiles sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at

Inc/inc5000 .

About Catalyst Clinical Research



Catalyst Clinical Research,

a clinical research organization (CRO), provides highly customizable solutions to the global biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries through two established solutions:

Catalyst Oncology

and Catalyst Flex .

Catalyst Oncology provides full-service specialty oncology CRO offerings while Catalyst Flex delivers multi-therapeutic customer- or Catalyst-managed functional (FSP) services. With more than

1,000 staff and several offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Catalyst's flexible service model is built from more than a decade of listening to customers, devising customer-centric solutions, and helping customers advance

their clinical studies by leveraging expert teams and innovative technologies. Visit Catalyst online at CatalystCR . Follow @CatalystCR on LinkedIn .



Catalyst is a portfolio company of QHP Capital , a leading healthcare and life sciences investment firm.

