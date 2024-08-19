(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flashnet consolidates its position as the 3rd Largest Smart Street Lighting solution provider

Flashnet, the third-largest in smart street lighting, strengthened its lead in 2023, capturing 6% of the global market, according to Northeast Group.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flashnet, the third-largest player in the global smart street lighting market, continues to solidify its leadership and expand inteliLIGHT 's influence in an increasingly competitive industry: in 2023, Flashnet deployed nodes that accounted for 6% of the global share, according to the latest Northeast Group market report.

As annual smart street lighting deployments have increased for the second consecutive year in 2024, reflecting a growing commitment by cities to modernize their urban infrastructure with intelligent solutions, Flashnet (with its smart street lighting solution, inteliLIGHT) is increasing its market share at an even faster pace.

This exceptional growth rate highlights Flashnet's effective strategic initiatives, its capacity to innovate and inteliLIGHT's features and technical support.

Cities worldwide embrace smart lighting solutions as part of their diverse smart city vision, and Flashnet's dedication to open technologies seems to recommend them as a top option. With projects in cities like Washington D.C. , Brussels, Santiago de Chile or Riyadh, inteliLIGHT promises it can adapt to specific field requirements, local city management software and can be deployed within days.

Central to Flashnet's success is the trust it has cultivated among its customers. As the stability and functionality of inteliLIGHT have been proven through hundreds of projects on all continents, Flashnet has become a trusted name for municipalities and utility companies from all over the world seeking to modernize their street lighting infrastructure. Ease of installation and the quality of technical support has reinforced customer confidence, demonstrating Flashnet's ability to meet the specific needs of current urban infrastructure.

“As we continue to solidify our position as a market leader, we remain dedicated to fostering strategic collaborations and leveraging emerging technologies to drive further growth. By prioritizing interoperability and cities' particular needs, we aim to pave the way for sustainable, smart, and connected cities around the globe.” concluded Alexandru Buzatu, Flashnet's Chief Commercial Officer.

