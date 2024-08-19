Meet Jharkhand Truck Driver Who Turned Influencer, Earns Rs 10 Lakh Per Month From Cooking Videos (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An experienced truck driver with more than 20 years of experience on Indian highways, Rajesh Rawani has unintentionally become well-known online. His love of cooking inspired him to launch the R Rajesh Vlogs YouTube channel, which has amassed more than 1.86 million followers to date. Rajesh's success on the internet has allowed him to buy a new house.

Rajesh talked about his money and revealed that he is now building his own house in a recent interview. He also related how he continued to drive after suffering a major hand injury in an accident because his family needed him to and because building on their house was still going on.

In an interview with Sidharth Kannan, Rajesh disclosed that his monthly salary as a truck driver ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. As a YouTube influencer, though, his earnings are dependent on viewing and often range from Rs 4-5 lakh, with his greatest month earning Rs 10 lakh.

Recalling his first popular video, Rajesh said, "I uploaded a voiceover video and people kept requesting to see my face. In a single day, my son's video including my face received 4.5 lakh views."

Rajesh attributes his success in managing his YouTube channel and trucking career concurrently to his family's support. He also disclosed that his family of five relied only on his father's income as a driver. His father sent Rs 500 a month, but it was sometimes insufficient, so the family had to rely on loans.



In his latest video, published at 11:30 AM on August 18, Rajesh discusses the Bihar floods while driving to Guwahati, noting that he still has 850 km to go before reaching his destination.

