Rajnikanth Starrer 'Vettaiyan', Suriya's 'Kanguva' Set For EPIC Clash THIS October? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-anticipated Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan has been making headlines for quite some time, and the excitement has only grown with the recent announcement of its release date. The is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2024, putting it in direct competition with Suriya's Kanguva. The news has quickly gone viral, generating significant buzz among fans.

Lyca Productions confirmed the release on its X handle, stating that Vettaiyan would be released worldwide on October 10, 2024, in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The production house shared a poster featuring Rajinikanth in a police uniform, with the caption,“Target locked VETTAIYAN is set to hunt in cinemas worldwide from OCTOBER 10th, 2024! Superstar as Supercop!” Additionally, Rajinikanth, in a conversation with a saint, reportedly mentioned that Vettaiyan would be released for Dussehra and that he had completed his portions of the film. He also hinted that the remaining cast members were still filming, and the release was scheduled for around October 10.

Directed by T J Gnanavel, Vettaiyan stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside a stellar cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Kishore, and Rohini. The film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the Lyca Productions banner, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by S R Kathir, and editing by Philomin Raj.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film featured Rajinikanth in the titular role, supported by a strong cast including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa Menon. Notable appearances were made by Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mohanlal in extended cameo roles. Jailer was produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

Meanwhile, the trailer for Suriya's highly anticipated film Kanguva has finally been released, further heightening anticipation. Directed by Siva, Kanguva is a fantasy drama featuring an impressive ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and Ravi Raghavendra. The film is also set to release on October 10, 2024, ensuring a significant box office clash.