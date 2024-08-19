US polls reveal growing lead for Kamala Harris over her presidential rival Donald Trump

(MENAFN) As United States reveal a growing lead for Kamala Harris over her presidential rival, Donald Trump, the former president and his campaign have launched a fierce and multifaceted attack against the Vice President. This escalation comes in response to Harris' increasing popularity and the narrowing margin between her and in the race for the White House.



Recent polling data shows Harris leading Trump in several key surveys. A YouGov/Economist poll released on Wednesday indicated that Harris holds 46 percent support from registered voters, compared to 44 percent for Trump. Additionally, other polls, including those from The Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos, show Harris gaining significant ground in swing states. The latest figures reveal Harris ahead of Trump by 49 percent to 45 percent among registered voters, reflecting a shift in momentum.



In response, Trump and his campaign have intensified their efforts to undermine Harris, resorting to personal attacks and leveraging misinformation and satirical content shared on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). The aggressive campaign tactics come amid criticisms that the presidential race is increasingly focused on personal disputes rather than pressing issues like climate change, which is exacerbated by the current global crisis of extreme temperatures and frequent disasters.



As Trump seeks to counter Harris' rising support, the campaign has shifted its strategy to target Harris' personal and political vulnerabilities, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the presidential race and intensifying the already contentious election landscape.

