Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 19: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K
Date
8/19/2024 12:00:31 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city of Kolkata on 19th August 2024. Check out prices of 18k, 22k, 24k
The Price of gold in Kolkata today, August 19 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,850 and ₹7,193 for 24 carat
1 gram - ₹6,850
₹6,850 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 54,800 ₹ 54,800 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 68,500 ₹68,500 (yesterday)
1 gram - ₹7,193
₹7,193 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 57,544
₹ 57,544 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 71,930
₹ 71,930 (Yesterday)
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹57,544
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 17th August was ₹57,544
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 16th August was ₹56,576
