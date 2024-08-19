عربي


Check 7 Ipos To Invest This Week

8/19/2024 12:00:22 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An Initial public offering (IPO) is the process through which a private company offers its shares to the public for the first time by listing on a stock exchange. This marks the company's transition from being privately held to publicly traded.


Check 7 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

If you want to invest, keep your money ready, these 7 IPOs are opening this week.


Check 7 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening Date: 19 to 21 August

Price Band: Rs 850 to Rs 950

Listing Date: 26 August


Check 7 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening Date: 19 to 21 August

Price Band: Rs 195 to Rs 206

Listing Date: 26 August


Check 7 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening Date: 19 to 21 August

Price Band: Rs 76 to Rs 80

Listing Date: 26 August


Check 7 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening Date: 21 to 23 August

Price Band: Rs 195 to Rs 206

Listing Date: 28 August


Check 7 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening Date: 21 to 23 August

Price Band: Rs 121 per share

Listing Date: 28 August


Check 7 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening Date: 21 to 23 August

Price Band: Rs 86 per share

Listing Date: 28 August


Check 7 Ipos To Invest This Week Image

Opening Date: 22 to 26 August

Price Band- Rs 117 per share

Listing Date: 29 August

AsiaNet News

