Check 7 Ipos To Invest This Week
Date
8/19/2024 12:00:22 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An Initial public offering (IPO) is the process through which a private company offers its shares to the public for the first time by listing on a stock exchange. This marks the company's transition from being privately held to publicly traded.
If you want to invest, keep your money ready, these 7 IPOs are opening this week.
Opening Date: 19 to 21 August
Price Band: Rs 850 to Rs 950
Listing Date: 26 August
Opening Date: 19 to 21 August
Price Band: Rs 195 to Rs 206
Listing Date: 26 August
Opening Date: 19 to 21 August
Price Band: Rs 76 to Rs 80
Listing Date: 26 August
Opening Date: 21 to 23 August
Price Band: Rs 195 to Rs 206
Listing Date: 28 August
Opening Date: 21 to 23 August
Price Band: Rs 121 per share
Listing Date: 28 August
Opening Date: 21 to 23 August
Price Band: Rs 86 per share
Listing Date: 28 August
Opening Date: 22 to 26 August
Price Band- Rs 117 per share
Listing Date: 29 August
