Check 7 Ipos To Invest This Week

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is the process through which a private company offers its shares to the public for the first time by listing on a stock exchange. This marks the company's transition from being privately held to publicly traded.

If you want to invest, keep your money ready, these 7 IPOs are opening this week.



Opening Date: 19 to 21 August

Price Band: Rs 850 to Rs 950

Listing Date: 26 August

Opening Date: 19 to 21 August

Price Band: Rs 195 to Rs 206

Listing Date: 26 August



Opening Date: 19 to 21 August

Price Band: Rs 76 to Rs 80

Listing Date: 26 August



Opening Date: 21 to 23 August

Price Band: Rs 195 to Rs 206

Listing Date: 28 August



Opening Date: 21 to 23 August

Price Band: Rs 121 per share

Listing Date: 28 August



Opening Date: 21 to 23 August

Price Band: Rs 86 per share

Listing Date: 28 August



Opening Date: 22 to 26 August

Price Band- Rs 117 per share

Listing Date: 29 August

