Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expands Access To Advanced Gynecologic Oncology Treatments

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC

(FCS) is pleased to announce that gynecologic oncologist Evan Levy, MD has joined the statewide practice. He is providing specialized care to patients at the FCS Boca Raton , FCS Lake Worth and FCS West Palm Beach locations in Palm Beach County.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute welcomes gynecologic oncologist Evan Levy, MD, to its Palm Beach County offices, further broadening the availability of advanced treatments for gynecologic cancers in the area.

Nathan H. Walcker , FCS chief executive officer, said, "Recent trends indicate an increase in certain types of gynecologic cancers across the U.S. and Florida. The addition of Dr. Levy to our team in Palm Beach County enables us to further expand needed access to the most advanced gynecologic oncology treatments."



Dr. Levy received his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut and completed residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, McGaw Medical Center in Chicago. He is the recipient of multiple teaching excellence awards and the 2020 recipient of the Michael Newton Award from the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University in recognition of his clinical excellence and compassion to patients. During his fellowship in gynecologic oncology at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York, he was named administrative chief fellow and also provided guidance to fellow physicians as a peer-to-peer team member.

"With exceptional training and impressive recognition for his clinical excellence and concern for patient well-being, Dr. Levy embodies the level of expertise and compassion that sets FCS apart as a world-class provider of cancer care," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD .



About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

