Progress Report Highlights Achievements In Education, Employment Sectors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 18 (Petra) – The latest progress report on the implementation of the Economic Modernization Vision (2023-2025) highlights achievements in Jordan's education, vocational training, and employment sectors during the first half of this year.According to the report, 2,671 career guidance campaigns were conducted across 42 education directorates, reaching 145,412 ninth-grade students, 9,815 parents, and 6,219 of Education staff. These campaigns aimed to raise awareness about the "Beitak Baytak" vocational education program, introducing students and their families to its various specializations.As a result, 16,464 students enrolled in the program, including 5,932 females and 10,532 males, across 265 schools 262 of which are government schools and three affiliated with military culture. Additionally, 18 vocational training institutes have been converted to offer specializations in hospitality, beauty, and engineering for the 2023/2024 academic year.The report also noted the completion of the first phase of developing digital skills curricula for government school students, along with teachers' guides and activity books for odd-numbered grades from one to eleven. Training for supervisors and teachers has commenced, while curriculum development continues for even-numbered grades from two to twelve.In terms of vocational and technical training, 2,616 work contracts were signed during the first half of the year, with 2,361 of these contracts for females and 255 for males.The report also highlighted progress in establishing production branches in various governorates, with the Al-Faisaliah branch in Madaba 70 percent complete, and the eastern Mafraq and Mujib branches in Karak each at 35 percent completion. The Umm Al-Jamal branch began operations last April.The report detailed the creation of a database to register institutions listed on the National Qualifications Framework, the ongoing development of this database, and the inclusion of training provider data.A national framework for labor-based learning has been developed and is now being implemented, with 832 beneficiaries trained through four centers: the Vocational Training Corporation, the Garment Design and Training Services Center, the Jordan Agricultural Engineers Association, and the Jordanian Logistics Association.The report also noted the selection of 50 professional standards from the priority professions matrix for development, supported by the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission in collaboration with sectoral skills councils. These standards are key indicators in the evaluation methodology for these councils.