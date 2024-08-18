Russian Shelling Kills Another Civilian In Myrnohrad, Donetsk Region
8/18/2024 10:09:17 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 44-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon as Russian artillery shelled the town of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region.
That's according to Vadym Filashkin , head of the regional military administration, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"One more person was killed in Myrnohrad. A projectile hit next to a car, as a result of which a 44-year-old man was killed," the report says.
It is noted that six households were affected by the latest artillery strike.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a woman was killed and another one was injured as a result of a Russian strike targeting the town of Myrnohrad Sunday morning.
