Russian Shelling Kills Another Civilian In Myrnohrad, Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 44-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon as Russian artillery shelled the town of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region.

That's according to Vadym Filashkin , head of the regional military administration, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"One more person was killed in Myrnohrad. A projectile hit next to a car, as a result of which a 44-year-old man was killed," the report says.

Two killed, eight in Russian strikes on Donetsk region in past day

It is noted that six households were affected by the latest artillery strike.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a woman was killed and another one was injured as a result of a Russian strike targeting the town of Myrnohrad Sunday morning.