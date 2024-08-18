Malaysian Tourist E-Visa Suspended For Bangladeshis

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : Malaysian e-visa facility is suspended for all Bangladeshi citizens till August 30, said a notice issued on July 31 by the country's government.

In the circular, the Visa, Pass and Permit Division of Malaysia said, the suspension was imposed as per instructions from the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka.

Any application submitted before August 30 will not be processed and even might be rejected without any refund till further notice from the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka, further read the notice.

The move comes amid nationwide unrest, public protests and curfew.