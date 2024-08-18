UNRWA: Israel's Displacement Order Has Reduced Humanitarian Zone To 11% Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said that the“so-called 'humanitarian zone' has shrunk to just 11% of the Gaza Strip, causing chaos and fear among the displaced”.

The UNRWA posted on X saying:“Thousands of families continue to be displaced in Gaza as Israeli authorities issue new evacuation orders.”

The agency added:“Once again, fear spreads as families have nowhere to go”.

“People remain trapped in an endless nightmare of death and destruction on a staggering scale”, the UN agency said, renewing its calls for an immediate ceasefire.

UNRWA Senior Communications Officer Louise Wateridge said:“Once again, new evacuation orders (from Israel). Many of the thousands of families affected only recently arrived in the area, after other displacement orders in Khan Younis.”

“Through shattered windows, (there's) nothing but shattered homes and shattered lives. People trapped in this endless nightmare,” she added.

The Israeli occupation army has reduced the humanitarian zone in the cities of Khan Younis and Deir Al-Balah, telling residents in several areas to evacuate in preparation for attacks.

