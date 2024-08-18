Vatican, China discuss Ukraine peace

(MENAFN) In a significant development, The Vatican and China have recently engaged in discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Vatican’s lead negotiator on the Ukraine crisis, held a phone conversation with Li Hui, China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, on Wednesday. This dialogue is part of a broader effort by both entities to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict, which has continued to escalate with recent assaults by Ukrainian forces against civilians in Russia's Kursk Region.



Cardinal Zuppi, who spearheaded a peace mission to Ukraine last year, and Li Hui both emphasized the necessity of fostering dialogue between the warring parties and establishing international guarantees for a fair and lasting peace. According to the Vatican’s official newspaper, Vatican News, the discussions underline the commitment of both the Holy See and Beijing to finding a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.



The Vatican’s involvement in peace efforts has been notable. In 2023, Cardinal Zuppi traveled to key capitals involved in the conflict, including Kiev, Moscow, Washington, and Beijing, as part of his mission to mediate peace. His work has been characterized by a persistent focus on dialogue and humanitarian assistance.



The Chinese foreign ministry expressed appreciation for the Vatican’s mediation efforts and acknowledged the importance of the six-point plan proposed by China and Brazil. This plan calls for an immediate ceasefire and a negotiated settlement to end the conflict. The South China Morning Post reported that Li Hui valued the Vatican’s consistent efforts to mediate and address the crisis.



Pope Francis has also been actively engaged in efforts to end the conflict. Recently, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin visited Ukraine, where he met with the country’s leaders. Following his visit, Cardinal Parolin advocated for Russia’s inclusion in peace negotiations and critiqued the adequacy of Ukraine’s ‘peace formula’ as proposed by President Vladimir Zelensky.



This ongoing collaboration between The Vatican and China reflects a growing international commitment to addressing the Ukraine crisis through diplomatic channels and underscores the evolving roles of these influential actors in global peace efforts.

