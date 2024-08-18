Former German spy master claims Poland possibly included in Nord Stream attack

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Die Welt, August Hanning, the former president of Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, suggested that Poland might have played a role in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September 2022. The explosions, which resulted in significant damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, have yet to be officially claimed, and the supply of Russian gas to Germany through these pipelines was severely disrupted.



Hanning indicated that while the investigation pointed to a Ukrainian team carrying out the operation, such actions could not have occurred without substantial support from Poland. He speculated that high-level arrangements between Ukrainian and Polish officials, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda, might have facilitated the attack.



According to Hanning, Polish intelligence agencies were likely involved in the operation. He also claimed that Polish authorities obstructed Germany’s investigation by not cooperating fully, including allegations that Warsaw allowed one of the suspects to leave the country despite Germany’s request for his detention. Hanning suggested that key evidence was withheld from German investigators, undermining the probe into the pipeline attacks.

