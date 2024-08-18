Russians Hit Myrnohrad With Artillery In Morning, Woman Is Killed
Date
8/18/2024 6:08:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed and another was injured as a result of hostile shelling of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vadym Filashkin.
'This morning, Russians shelled Myrnohrad with artillery, hitting a private house. A woman born in 1941 was killed and a 56-year-old woman was wounded,' Filashkin wrote.
In addition, the shelling damaged three houses.
The head of the RMA reminded that it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region and called for evacuation.
As Ukrinform reported, the day before, Russian troops shelled Myrnohrad, killing one person and injuring four others .
Photo: Vadym Filashkin
