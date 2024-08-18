Nutanix Appoints New EMEA Channel Sales Leader

(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE – August 16, 2024 – Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that Sven Schoenaerts has been appointed as the new Senior Director, Sales EMEA. In his new role, effective 01 August 2024, he will be responsible for Nutanix’ routes to market. All EMEA Regional Channel Sales Leaders will report to Sven.



“Partners have been a cornerstone of the success of Nutanix, and will play an even more important role in helping customers achieve the benefits of hybrid and multicloud architectures,” commented Sven Schoenaerts. “I also look forward to building on my extensive work with Service Providers and Hyperscalers, as those routes-to-market take a more important role in Nutanix’ future.”



Sven joined Nutanix as NEEUR Channel Sales Director in January of 2022 following a long career in various channel, sales and management roles at companies including Amazon Web Services, NetApp and Brocade Communications. He has an International MBA from the Vlerick Business School, a Master of Arts in Germanic Languages and Literature from Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), and speaks a number of European languages fluently.



Dave Gwyn, SVP, Worldwide Channels, Nutanix, said: “I’m looking forward to working closely with Sven to ensure we provide our partners with profitability, great products, trust, and long-term commitment. In addition to that we will create stability, success, and opportunities for career growth for the many members of the EMEA Channel Sales organisation, which is so critical to Nutanix delivering on its goals.”







