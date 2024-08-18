Kuwait Armed Forces To Carry Out Shooting Practice

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti military announced, Sunday, that would be carrying out a shooting practice with live ammunition on Monday and Tuesday, from 7:00 AM until 6:00 PM (local-time).

According to a statement from the Director of Moral Guidance and Public Relations of the Army, the shooting range will take place east of Ras Al-Julaia, extending to Qaruh Island, east of Ras Al-Zour, extending to Umm Al-Maradim Island.

They asked all citizens and residents to refrain from traversing that area during the aforementioned time for everyone's safety. (end)

