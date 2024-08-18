Kuwait Armed Forces To Carry Out Shooting Practice
Date
8/18/2024 5:13:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti military announced, Sunday, that troops would be carrying out a shooting practice with live ammunition on Monday and Tuesday, from 7:00 AM until 6:00 PM (local-time).
According to a statement from the Director of Moral Guidance and Public Relations of the Army, the shooting range will take place east of Ras Al-Julaia, extending to Qaruh Island, east of Ras Al-Zour, extending to Umm Al-Maradim Island.
They asked all citizens and residents to refrain from traversing that area during the aforementioned time for everyone's safety. (end)
ahk
MENAFN18082024000071011013ID1108572015
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.