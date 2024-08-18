Real Kashmir Junior Trials Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K's top club, Real Kashmir FC, is all set to conduct selection trials for its junior level teams on Sunday, August 18. The trials are only for J&K residents and will be held at Polo Ground in Srinagar.

The Under-17 trials, for footballers born between January 1, 2008, and December 31, 2009, will be held between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

The Under-15 trials, for footballers born between January 1, 2010, and December 31, 2011, will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

The Under-13 trials, for footballers born between January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2013, will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Interested footballers have been asked to keep a copy of their birth certificate and a photocopy of their Aadhaar Card with them. They can also contact the club on 7006377341, 7889502909 and 9149637311.

