Air India Staff Assaulted In London's Radisson Red Hotel Room: 'Dragged, Attacked With Clothes Hanger'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Air India cabin crew member was reportedly assaulted by an intruder earlier this week at the Radisson Red Hotel in London. The intruder charged at the crew member on Thursday night while other staff members of several Air India flights were staying in the same hotel located near London's Heathrow Airport.

A source familiar with the matter detailing the assualt informed that the female staff member was attacked with a clothes hanger and was dragged her on the floor.“The crew member was sleeping when an intruder attacked her in her room around 1.30 am. Startled, she woke up and screamed for help. He attacked her with a clothes hanger and dragged her on the floor as she tried to escape towards the door,” the Times of India quoted a source as saying.

The assailant was caught and was handed over to the authorities. The victim suffered bruises as she tried to escape the hold of the intruder. Following the attack, she received medical treatment at a hospital and is en route to Mumbai, as reported by The Hindu.

The source added,“She was badly bruised, and the intruder tried to escape. The police were called in, and she was taken to a hospital. She could not fly back on duty and a friend from the crew stayed back with her," reported TOI.

Air India issued a statement after the attack over the assault of one of its crew members in a London hotel room. The spokesperson said Air India accords foremost priority to the safety , security and wellbeing of our crew and staff members while terming the attack“unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain."

Suggesting distress over the incident, the airline added,“We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling. Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request that the privacy of those involved is respected.”

Despite repeated complaints by the airline's staff about inadequate safety, dark corridors, unmanned reception, and miscreants knocking on hotel doors, no steps were taken to tighten security measures.