The King Of Ufos - UK Film-Maker Calls On King Charles To Release The Truth About Ufos

The King Of UFOs is a new entertaining thought provoking

documentary which explores the British royal family's interest in UFOS

and the unexplained - appealing to both UFO believers and fans of The

Crown!

As well as looking at an alleged UFO landing and alien visitation on Lord

Louis Mountbatten's estate in England, the film investigates the late Queen

and Prince Phillip's interest in UFOS and Crop Circles.

The film has exclusive access to unreleased archives and interviews with

witnesses and also explores the extraordinary claims that the then Prince

Charles piloted an experimental UFO craft in Canada in 1975.

Retired Police CID detective, and now owner of the The Great British UFO Learning Centre, John Hanson states in the film that he has been warned by a leading religious figure that UFOs are demonic in origin. Nick Pope who used to work for the British Ministry Of Defence also states that there are those within the British government and establishment that believe that UFOS are of a demonic origin and therefore we should leave alone.

Hanson also had regular correspondence with Prince Phillip and The Queen and states that they had their own library of UFO and paranormal books!

The film also explores the claims made by a Canadian diver that whilst working on a secret military project at Sandy Point, Canada in 1975 he saw Prince Charles piloted an experimental UFO type craft.

The diver states that the craft was powered by an electro magnetic force and Charles was one of 3 pilots in the craft who were taking it to the NASA base at Langley in the US.

He adds that the because of the dangerous magnetic forces involved in the propulsion of the craft, Charles's skill as a pilot undoubtedly saved lives that day.

He also adds that the craft was also submersible and may have been the same craft that led to the famous Shag Harbour UFO incident which happened nearby in 1967.

Richard Felix, paranormal historian from TV's Most Haunted, states that the British Royal's have their own secret archives of paranormal and UFO stories to rival those of the Vatican!

Director and writer Mark Christopher Lee also looks at what King Charles role would be in the event of first contact with extra terrestrials. He adds:

"The King would have a pivotal role to play as head of state and as head of the Church of England and defender of all faiths. He would have to prepare his people for a high paradigm shift and there would political as well as spiritual implications to first contact. With UFO sightings increasing around the world this may be closer than we think and the King should be prepared."

He further adds:

"I also think that having had an interest in UFOs passed to him from his father, that as King he may know more about the truth regarding UFOs. The UK is part of the "Five Eyes" agreement along with the USA, Canada, Australia & New Zealand. Nick Pope who we speak to in the film has found out that the UK has attended Five Eyes briefings on UFOS and I suspect King Charles will know the truth. I hereby call on our King to release the truth to the public. We deserve to know if we are not alone in this universe."

