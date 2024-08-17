France Puts Health System On 'Maximum Alert Level' Amid Mpox Concerns

(MENAFN- AzerNews) France has put the country's system on "maximum alert level" amid mpox concerns, Azernews reports.

Gabriel Attal wrote on X that he held a meeting with Health Minister Catherine Vautrin and Delegate for Health and Prevention, Frederic Valletoux.

"Over the recent days, following the emergence of a new variant and the increasing circulation of the virus in Africa, the WHO (World Health Organization) and the ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) raised the alert level ... As a result of this meeting, we place our health system at the maximum alert level," Attal wrote on X.

He recalled that France fought against the mpox epidemic since its outbreak in 2022 by "monitoring, rapid diagnosis, and vaccination."

The premier noted that 107 cases have been detected in the country since the start of this year.

"As per our values of international solidarity and the sanitary priority to contain the epidemic outbreak in Africa, we decided, following the president's request, to donate vaccines to the most affected countries," Attal added.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Tuesday declared the mpox outbreak a "Public Health Emergency of Continental Security."

The next day, the WHO declared the mpox situation a "public health emergency of international concern."

Since the beginning of 2024, over a dozen African countries have reported the disease, which is transmitted through close contact, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for more than 90% of reported cases.

A person infected with mpox develops symptoms within 2 to 19 days after exposure, according to health professionals.

According to the WHO, mpox causes rashes and flu-like symptoms.