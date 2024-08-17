MWL Condemns Israeli Occupation Settlers' Violations In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- The Muslim World League condemned on Saturday the attack and violations perpetuated by Israeli settlers in Jit Village on the West Bank.

In a statement, the League denounced the grave violations committed by the settlers against the Palestinian people and their properties under the protection of the Occupation's forces.

The League reiterated its urgent appeal to the international community to adopt a genuine and decisive stance to end the grave humanitarian crisis continuing in the Palestinian territories, and the implementation of concrete measures to halt the aggression and hold all responsible parties accountable.

Last Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health had announced the martyrdom of a Palestinian man by settler gunfire, during their raid into the city of Qalqilya in the West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted local sources as saying that armed settlers had attacked Jit Village and fired live ammunition on Palestinian civilians, leading to two Palestinians suffering serious injuries.

The agency added, quoting the head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission Murad Shtewi that settlers raided the northern area of Jit Village, and set fire to some houses and vehicles.

The incident came in coincidence with the occupation forces' storming of the town, and preventing civil defense teams from reaching to extinguish the fires causes by the settlers. (end)

