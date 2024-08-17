Azerbaijani Delegation Joins 9Th Caspian Media Forum In Astrakhan
Date
8/17/2024 6:13:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A delegation of Azerbaijan's media Development Agency visited
the Russian city of Astrakhan Friday to participate in the 9th
Caspian Media Forum, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani delegation first visited the park named after
National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at the Great
Leader's monument. The visitors then headed to the Bratskiy Garden
and put flowers at the Eternal Flame of Glory monument.
Themed“Dialogue of Cultures as the Basis for Caspian
Development”, the forum aims to build a cohesive media landscape,
contribute to tackling disinformation, as well as promote mutual
understanding and cooperation between the diverse cultures of the
region, by developing a platform for constructive dialogue.
In his remarks, Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the
Media Development Agency, stressed the significance of the platform
with respect to building cultural bridges between the peoples and
discussing future media cooperation. He also pointed out the impact
of the artificial intelligence in disseminating disinformation in
the digital era, highlighting an important role of the 2nd Shusha
Media Forum themed "Exposing False Narratives: Combating
Disinformation” in terms of discussing effective methods of
fighting the relevant challenge and bolstering international
cooperation.
