Sofidel Named Finalist For Ragan's CSR & Diversity Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) HORSHAM, Pa., August 16, 2024 /3BL/ - Sofidel has been named a finalist in the Global CSR & ESG Initiative category for Ragan's CSR & Diversity Awards, recognized for its "Sofidel and Suzano for 'Together we the future'" campaign. This project, in collaboration with Suzano, reflects Sofidel's efforts to support environmental sustainability and social development. The recognition highlights the company's focus on meaningful global partnerships that contribute to positive change within the community and workplace.

Ragan's CSR & Diversity Awards honor organizations and individuals who have shown outstanding dedication to making a positive societal impact and championing diversity in all its forms. Sofidel's recognition as a finalist is a testament to the company's efforts in driving meaningful change.

The winners of Ragan's CSR & Diversity Awards will be unveiled at an industry Awards Luncheon on September 27, 2024, at the Yale Club in New York City. This event will gather leading professionals, CSR advocates, and DE&I champions to celebrate the achievements of all finalists.

Sofidel was selected from a competitive pool of entries, earning its finalist position in the Global CSR & ESG Initiative category for its "Sofidel and Suzano for 'Together we plant the future'" campaign.

"Congratulations to Sofidel,” said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Ragan's Award programs.“Your commitment to making a positive impact through corporate social responsibility and diversity initiatives is truly commendable.”

For more information about Ragan's CSR & Diversity Awards and the upcoming awards luncheon, please visit the official event page.

About Sofidel

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit .

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training, and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives through its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions, and membership divisions. Its daily news sites-PRDaily and Ragan-are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators each month.