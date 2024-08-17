Overcome Cybersecurity Challenges In The Financial Services Industry At CISO FSI ANZ Online
Date
8/17/2024 1:47:33 AM
(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Overcome Cybersecurity Challenges in the financial Services industry at CISO FSI ANZ online
BRISBANE, AUS, Aug 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CISO FSI ANZ 2024 invites cybersecurity professionals in the Financial Services Industry to join this free virtual event designed to inspire and share intelligence. The online gathering will cover everything from cyber strategy, risk management, governance, program and incident management, leadership, to enabling business growth.
CISO FSI ANZ offers a unique opportunity to expand your knowledge and find ways to avoid cyber threats in the FSI industry. Benchmark your strategies with peers and learn how to get buy-in and collaboration in your projects across the board.
Key topics include:
Strategies to advance your company's cyber security maturity models
How to align cyber risk management with the company's goals
Complying with APRA regulations in Australia and MBIE in New Zealand
The impacts of the privacy act reform in information security
Successful practices to mitigate the increase of third-party risks
Bridging the talent gap by investing in culture, education and training
Navigating the“AI high” by leveraging its benefits while minimising its risks
CISO FSI ANZ is an essential online event for those looking to advance their knowledge and network within the cybersecurity community. Join us on 12 September 2024 at 10 AM AEDT or 12 PM NZT.
It's free! Register now:
Visit website:
About Corinium Intelligence
Corinium Intelligence is a global leader in providing conferences, events, and content to the information and technology industries. With a focus on fostering collaboration and innovation, Corinium Intelligence brings together industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and strategies for success.
Media Contact:
Claudia Peixoto, Marketing Manager
