(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russia is preparing for a prolonged period under Western economic sanctions that could last decades, even if peace is established in Ukraine.



This expectation was set forth by Dmitry Birichevsky, a high-ranking official from the Russian Foreign Ministry. Despite potential peace talks, many view the sanctions as a long-term reality for Russia rather than just temporary measures.



Currently, Russia holds the title of being the most sanctioned nation, surpassing Iran and North Korea. The economic impact is significant, yet Russia reported a growth of 4.7% in the first half of this year.



This growth indicates an economic pivot towards enhancing domestic production. It also reflects a strategy to reduce reliance on imported goods, born from necessity in the face of sanctions.



The narrative in Moscow now debates whether to attempt to ease the sanctions or to adapt permanently.







President Vladimir Putin has stated that lifting sanctions is essential for peace negotiations. However, the reality suggests a tougher, more prolonged economic battle.

Russia's Strategic Maneuvers in a Sanctioned World

Russian business leaders have mixed responses; for instance, billionaire Oleg Deripaska openly criticizes the conflict and calls for an unconditional ceasefire. This indicates cracks in the usual solidarity within Russia's elite circles.



Further complicating matters, the West continues to pressure Russia's trade partners, threatening to sever their access to Western markets if they do not cut ties with Moscow.



In retaliation, Russia is aligning with other sanctioned countries like Iran , North Korea, and Venezuela to form a coalition that could collectively counteract Western sanctions.



This scenario is not just about economic numbers or policies. It's about Russia's strategic positioning in a global landscape increasingly defined by economic sanctions and geopolitical alliances.



As Russia adjusts to this reality, the implications extend globally, affecting international trade, diplomacy, and economic strategies across nations.

