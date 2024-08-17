Bihar Bridge Collapse: Under-Constructed Bridge Over Ganga River Falls Down

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A portion of under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar over the Ganga River collapses, reported PTI.

Aguwani- Sultanganj bridge which was under-construction fell on June 5, 2023.



The recent fall is the third time when the Bihar bridge has collapsed. A section of the same bridge collapsed for the first time during a thunderstorm on April 29, 2022.





According to reports, 15 bridges have collapsed in the state in four weeks. The collapsed bridge includes one which is situated on Parman river at Amhara village in Araria district's Forbesganj block which was washed off due to heavy pressure of floodwaters.

The Supreme Court on July 28 asked the Bihar government to respond to a petition filed over the recent multiple bridge collapse incidents in the state.

The plea was filed by advocate Brajesh Singh who urged Nitish Kumar-led government to conduct high level of structural audit of all existing and under-construction bridges in the state.





The three-judge Bench issuing the directive was headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud . The bench directed the Bihar government and other concerned parties to file a reply to the petition seeking to demolish or repair weak structures, according to its feasibility.

In the last two years, there have been three significant incidents involving the collapse of under-construction bridges and other bridge collapse incidents of different scales in the districts including Araria, Siwan, Madhubani and Kishanganj.





These incidents have resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. The plea stated that the state government's negligence and a corrupt network of the contractors and related agencies were responsible for such incidents.