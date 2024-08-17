Class Intercom Publishes Annual Social Media In Education Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Intercom, the leading provider of school social management software, announces the release of its sixth annual report on survey data collected from education professionals across the sector. The 2024 Social Media in Education Report provides an in-depth analysis of the current landscape of social media within and school districts based on voluntary survey data collected from educators, administrators, school PR professionals, and other education professionals. The report provides key insights into how schools are using, managing, and reporting on social media. It also offers feedback on the technology, workflow infrastructure, and task and project management approaches schools are taking with social media in an educational context. Its findings include an in-depth discussion of the following areas:



How Schools Use Social Media

How Schools Approach Paid Social Media

What Schools Post on Social Media

Content Creation & Management

Archival & Open Records Requests

How Schools Collaborate on Social Media Content

How Students Contribute to School Social Media

How Research-Based Educational Strategies Surrounding Student Participation Can Apply to Student Content Creation Outcomes Observed with Student Involvement in Social Media

The report's findings offer pertinent insights into how schools and school districts are adopting social media, creating and planning content for it, and managing the logistics of that content. This includes surveyed information about content creation workflows, oversight, and approvals. It also includes insights into what school content is performing and discussions about student-generated and student-sourced content in schools and districts where students have (controlled) access to their schools' social media channels.

"This year's report highlights exciting advancements in how schools are engaging with social media," explains lifelong-educator-turned-edtech-leader Dr. Jill Johnson. "We're witnessing broader participation across platforms, with significant growth in areas that actively involve and empower students. Schools are refining their content strategies, with a notable increase in posts that showcase classroom highlights and celebrate students and staff. These efforts not only strengthen school communities but also generate high levels of engagement."

About Class Intercom

Class Intercom's social media and content management software helps schools and districts use social media more effectively. The platform empowers administrators, educators, and students by providing the tools schools need to collaborate across social channels in ways that give voice to school experiences and ultimately help prepare students to be the next generation of discerning and responsible digital citizens. Learn more at .

Contact:

Dr. Jill Johnson

(402) 413-7114

[email protected]

SOURCE Class Intercom