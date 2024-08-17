Laureates Of International Competitions To Give Concert In Ganja
Famous pianists and laureates of international competitions
Daniil Kirillov and Anna Rasina will perform for the first time at
the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall on September 19,
Azernews reports.
The concert program "Universum" will feature pearls of world
classical music - works by Mozart, Bach, Beethoven, Mascagni,
Mendelssohn and Rachmaninoff.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office of the Ganja State
Philharmonic Hall and online on iTicket .
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
