Laureates Of International Competitions To Give Concert In Ganja

8/17/2024 1:06:48 AM

Famous pianists and laureates of international competitions Daniil Kirillov and Anna Rasina will perform for the first time at the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall on September 19, Azernews reports.

The concert program "Universum" will feature pearls of world classical music - works by Mozart, Bach, Beethoven, Mascagni, Mendelssohn and Rachmaninoff.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall and online on iTicket .

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, Milli.

AzerNews

