UN Presents Evidence Of Torture Of Ukrainians In Russian Captivity

Danielle Bell, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, has said that the testimonies of freed Ukrainian confirm the systematic practice of torture in Russian captivity.

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters on the of Prisoners of War said this in a post, Ukrinform reports.

Secretary of the Coordination Headquarters Dmytro Usov held a working meeting with Bell.

The two discussed the next thematic report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, particularly the focus on the treatment of prisoners of war.

Bell emphasized that the report would have a large thematic section dealing with the issue of Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia and temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, as well as the treatment of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.

Bell said that despite the relative improvement in the treatment of prisoners in some places of detention, the testimony of freed Ukrainian soldiers confirms the systematic practice of torture in captivity.

She thanked the Ukrainian side for giving mission representatives access to places of detention of Russian prisoners and ensuring confidentiality of communication.

Usov, in turn, stressed that Ukraine was open to cooperation, providing all the necessary information and expecting full and objective coverage of the situation with respect for the rights of prisoners of war.

They also discussed the current projects of the Coordination Headquarters aimed at intensifying the negotiation process and the liberation of Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity.

According to the UN, more than 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured in Russia .