Arab League Affirms Position On Efforts To Achieve Peace In Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab League has reaffirmed its commitment to the established Arab position on developments Sudan and the need for harmony among Arab, African, and international efforts to achieve peace in the country.

The General Secretariat of the Arab League, in a statement today regarding the Geneva meetings on the ceasefire in Sudan, said it is closely monitoring ongoing efforts and initiatives to halt the ongoing war in Sudan. This includes the resumption of the Jeddah talks on the ceasefire in Geneva on Wednesday, as part of the mandate given to the Arab League by its Council at various levels.

The statement added that the General Secretariat of the Arab League considers its invitation to participate in the efforts underway in Geneva, which it has not yet received, as an application of UN Security Council Resolution 2736, dated June 13, 2024.

The resolution's paragraph eight emphasizes that the coordinated engagement with the African Union, the Arab League, and other key regional actors to help advance peace in Sudan.

