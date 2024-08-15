Adam Umbach Featured In Virtual Exhibition:“Seasonal Shifts: The Art Of Change And Continuity”

Known for experimenting with abstraction, geometric painting, and expressionism within his work, Umbach's paintings explore a collective nostalgia for childhood memories by juxtaposing realistic representations of everyday objects that represent deep personal ties to memory with expressionistic mark making. Sourced from his life, Umbach's chosen subjects, which often repeat through differing bodies of work, belong to a personal and familial iconography.

Within his work, Umbach is known for using his non-dominant hand to create thickly rendered lines and forms, mirroring the balance between his playful, often humorous, choice of subjects with the weight of the memories they symbolize-a sense of loneliness pervading a single teddy bear, toy, or boat combined with the comfort and hope that it brings. He builds on the sense of play by drawing with the uncertainty and freedom of a child.

812 Maplewood Fine Art Services is thrilled to announce its first virtual exhibition,“Seasonal Shifts,” running from August 1st to September 30th. This captivating showcase features seven contemporary artists exploring the themes of change and continuity through their diverse and thought-provoking works.

The exhibition features the works of Adam Umbach, Braxton Fuller, Karen Horne, Rachel Bottomley, Steve Cannon, Tricia Strickfaden, and Xan Padron. Each artist brings a unique perspective to the theme, contributing to a rich tapestry of interpretations on change and permanence.

“Seasonal Shifts” invites viewers to explore the dynamic balance between change and stability through diverse mediums and artistic expressions. This virtual exhibition offers an immersive experience that underscores the enduring truth that while the world is in a constant state of flux, certain fundamental aspects of our existence remain the same.

Inspired by the timeless observation of French critic, journalist, and novelist Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr,“plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose” (“the more things change, the more they stay the same”), the exhibition delves into the cyclical nature of seasons and the interplay of transformation and stability over time.

The artworks embody both literal and metaphorical senses of seasons, capturing how our social interactions, identities, and environments evolve throughout the year. From the conviviality of al fresco summer dinners to the introspective solitude of winter meals, the pieces evoke the rhythms of seasonal transitions. They also reflect on the“seasons” of human life, contemplating the aspects of our identities that evolve as we age, juxtaposed with the elements that remain constant.

Title: Seasonal Shifts

Dates: August 1, 2024 – September 30, 2024

Location: Online at 812 Maplewood Fine Art Services' Website (812maplewood/online-exhibition-seasonal-shifts ) Artists: Adam Umbach, Braxton Fuller, Karen Horne, Rachel Bottomley, Steve Cannon, Tricia Strickfaden, and Xan Padron

About 812 Maplewood Fine Art Services:

