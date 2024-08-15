Uzbekistan And Kuwait Signed A Memorandum Of Understanding
8/15/2024 7:18:38 PM
The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Kuwait have
signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the
diplomatic institutions of the two countries,
Azernews reports.
According to the information, the document was signed following
a meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and his
Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.
It is reported that the main aspects of bilateral cooperation
were discussed at the talks.
Bakhtiyor Saidov noted that cooperation between Uzbekistan and
Kuwait has significant potential, which has yet to be realized.
He stressed that the development of economic ties, increasing
interconnectedness between regions, encouraging regular exchanges,
creating a reliable legal framework, strengthening people's
diplomacy and strengthening human resources remain top
priorities.
