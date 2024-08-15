عربي


Uzbekistan And Kuwait Signed A Memorandum Of Understanding

8/15/2024 7:18:38 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Kuwait have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the diplomatic institutions of the two countries, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the document was signed following a meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

It is reported that the main aspects of bilateral cooperation were discussed at the talks.

Bakhtiyor Saidov noted that cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kuwait has significant potential, which has yet to be realized.

He stressed that the development of economic ties, increasing interconnectedness between regions, encouraging regular exchanges, creating a reliable legal framework, strengthening people's diplomacy and strengthening human resources remain top priorities.

AzerNews

