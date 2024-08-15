Truce Talks On Gaza Continue In Doha Fri. - Egypt's Media
CAIRO, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Negotiations on a humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip and prisoners swap kicked off on Thursday and will go on tomorrow, Friday, in Doha, Egyptian media outlets reported.
The talks will tontine for a day to bring views closer together and reach a deal regarding the US proposal for a truce in Gaza, said a high-level source, according to Al Qahera News channel.
The Egyptian security delegation makes intensive efforts to reach a consensus between the parties, the source added, referring to attempts to bring views closer together.
The delegation renewed call for all parties to find a consensus form to reach an urgent truce in the Strip, which has been experiencing a humanitarian disaster for 10 months due to the Israeli occupation aggression. (end)
