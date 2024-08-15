Truce Talks On Gaza Continue In Doha Fri. - Egypt's Media

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Negotiations on a humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip and prisoners swap kicked off on Thursday and will go on tomorrow, Friday, in Doha, Egyptian outlets reported.

The talks will tontine for a day to bring views closer together and reach a deal regarding the US proposal for a truce in Gaza, said a high-level source, according to Al Qahera News channel.

The Egyptian security delegation makes intensive efforts to reach a consensus between the parties, the source added, referring to attempts to bring views closer together.

The delegation renewed call for all parties to find a consensus form to reach an urgent truce in the Strip, which has been experiencing a humanitarian disaster for 10 months due to the Israeli occupation aggression. (end)

