Eight Swope, Rodante P.A. Attorneys Honored By Best Lawyers In 2025

Swope, Rodante P.A. Celebrates Recognition of Eight Lawyers in the 2025 Edition of Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.

- Dale SwopeTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is proud to announce that five of its attorneys have been named to the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers in America®, and three attorneys have been honored in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America. These distinctions are a testament to the firm's commitment to excellence, leadership, and dedication to client success.The following Swope, Rodante attorneys have been named to Best Lawyers in America® 2025:.Dale Swope, Managing Partner (recognized since 2005).Angela Rodante, Managing Partner (recognized since 2013).Brent Steinberg, Partner (recognized since 2022).Sean Shaw (recognized since 2022).Fentrice Driskell, Partner (recognized since 2023)These attorneys have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in their respective practice areas, earning the respect and recognition of their peers across the legal community.In addition, the following attorneys have been recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America 2025:.Daniel Greene (recognized since 2022).Natalie Shoemaker (recognized since 2023).Taylor McKnight (recognized since 2024)Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America honors attorneys who are earlier in their legal careers and are already making significant contributions to the profession.Managing Partner Dale Swope expressed the firm's gratitude, stating:“We are incredibly proud of our team's continued recognition by Best Lawyers. These honors reflect the hard work, integrity, and commitment each attorney brings to our clients every day.”The rigorous selection process for Best Lawyers involves peer nominations, comprehensive peer review, and careful verification of each candidate's professional standing and accomplishments. This acknowledgment highlights Swope, Rodante P.A.'s role as a leading law firm, both in the state of Florida and nationally.About Swope, Rodante P.A.Swope, Rodante P.A. is a Tampa-based law firm that focuses on catastrophic personal injury and insurance bad faith litigation . With a dedication to obtaining justice for clients, the firm's attorneys are known for their fearless advocacy and commitment to excellence.

