Docusign Announces Timing Of Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Docusign

(Nasdaq: DOCU )

today announced that its second quarter fiscal 2025 results will be released on

Thursday, September 5, 2024, after the close of the market.

The company will host a call at

2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

to discuss its results.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Docusign Investor Relations website at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" docusig . A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784

or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (EST) September 19, 2024

using the passcode 13748491.

